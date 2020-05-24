Marvin Anthony Olney, 78 years of age and a longtime Harborite, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home in Aberdeen. He was born on April 8, 1942, in Bremerton, to Melvin Edward and Dorothy Juanita (Bennett) Olney.
He had worked at a smoke shop, a burger bar and a firework stand for Ruth A. Penn, his wife's mom.
Marvin Anthony Olney had been married to Evelyn E. Penn.
Marvin was a man of God and attended various churches in the areas he was a resident. He also did volunteer work for these churches.
He fondly remembered all the changes that occurred in the world and in his life since he was born. Some of the memorable times of his life were when his children were born.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy A. Lukianov, who had lived in Alaska.
Marvin's survivors include his children, Patricia J. Gitchel of Oakville, Tina L. Ebling of Rochester, Anthony R. Olney who lives in Oakville and Edward A. Olney of Lacey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.
His desire was always to have a pleasant funeral service following his death.
A Celebration of his Life will be held later when the Covid 19 situation allows.
Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary, 422 5th Street in Hoquiam.
Arrangements are by the Coleman Mortuary, 422 5th Street in Hoquiam.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 24, 2020.