Marvin Francis Coulter, passed away on August 11, 2019. He was born in Port Townsend on July 30, 1931, to Lena E. Coler Coulter and Ernest V. Coulter and lived all of his life in the area.
He was married to Ivy Stenstrom Coulter (Betty), who predeceased him, for 54 years.
Marvin worked for 20 years at Crown Zellerbach Mill and later as a self-employed contractor doing remodeling and building houses.
He loved to dance and play cards and was a Jefferson County (Chimacum) Volunteer Fireman, a Mason, a Rotarian, a Lion and Elks Club member.
He is survived by his three children, Cliff Coulter and Becky Hall of Port Angeles, Tim and Carol Coulter of Mukilteo, Colleen Coulter Jones of Port Ludlow; four grandchildren, Brian Jones and Bradford Jones of Alaska, Jesse and Kelly Coulter of Scottsdale, Arizona, and David Coulter of San Antonio, Texas.
A Celebration of Life potluck will be held Sunday, August 25th, from 1 to 4 PM, at the Elks Club. Family and friends are invited to come and celebrate Marvin's life.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019