Mary Alice, who went by Alice, was born in Port Angeles, to Tom and Mary Vail, and was one of seven kids.



Alice was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a woman with a very large, warm heart who was loved by all who knew her. She never had a bad word to say about anybody, and would take anyone, including less fortunate, into her home, if they needed help.



Alice was in the restaurant business all her adult life and loved working with the public. She was a bartender at Salad Bowl and Goldie's restaurant for most of her career. Before retiring, she worked at Harrington's as a server.



Alice loved to pick blackberries. She canned jams and jellies and made the best blackberry pies with homemade crust. She loved to wake up on Saturday mornings, buy a latte and then go to garage sales.



In their later years, Alice and Howard would head to the spit every day and feed the feral cats. One of her favorite things to do with her kids and grandkids was to play rummy. She taught them all how to play, and she won all the time. Her family was always number one.



Alice passed away at home of heart failure surrounded by her children.



Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Howard; sons, Tommy and Mark; grandson, Keith; and siblings Louis, Dan, Gene, Betty and Barbara.



She is survived by her children, Charlene, Dale, Cindy, son-in-law, Randy, Crystal, Mike, and stepsons, Tony, Lee, Kelly and Danny; 19 grandkids; and 19 great-grandkids with another on the way.



Her Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 1-4 PM, at the Eagles, 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.



