Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Catherine (O'Brien) Deckebach. View Sign Service Information Dungeness Community Church 45 Eberle Ln Sequim, WA 98382 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary O'Brien Deckebach passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019, in Port Angeles, after a series of health issues. She was 89.



Mary was born Mary Catherine O'Brien in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on December 8, 1929. Her parents were Archibald and Gertrude O'Brien.



Her early years were spent in Algoma, Oregon, a small mill town. She graduated from Klamath Falls high school, in 1948, and graduated from Oregon State University in Education, in 1952.



While at Oregon State, Mary met Frank G. Deckebach lll. They were married In 1951. She dedicated her life to Frank and they spent 62 years together until his death in 2014. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother.



Over the years, Mary and Frank lived in Svensen, Oregon; Port Angeles; Vernonia, Oregon; Canby, Oregon, and then retired, in 1985, in Port Angeles.



Mary was a locally known master weaving artist. Her weaving received many local awards and was regularly donated to charity sales. She was also an active member of her neighborhood association and a member of Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church In Sequim.



Mary is survived by her three children, Dave (Holly) Deckebach of Atlanta, Georgia; Anne (Alan) Bialik of Germantown, Maryland; and John Deckebach of Port Angeles. She also has five grandchildren, Daniel Deckebach, Rachel Bialik (Tyler) Clifford, Adele Deckebach (Blake) Brettschneider), Derek Deckebach, and Aaron Bialik. The family will miss her greatly.



Mary's memorial service will be held on October 5th at 12:00 PM at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church in Sequim. In memory of Mary and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mary O'Brien Deckebach passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019, in Port Angeles, after a series of health issues. She was 89.Mary was born Mary Catherine O'Brien in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on December 8, 1929. Her parents were Archibald and Gertrude O'Brien.Her early years were spent in Algoma, Oregon, a small mill town. She graduated from Klamath Falls high school, in 1948, and graduated from Oregon State University in Education, in 1952.While at Oregon State, Mary met Frank G. Deckebach lll. They were married In 1951. She dedicated her life to Frank and they spent 62 years together until his death in 2014. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother.Over the years, Mary and Frank lived in Svensen, Oregon; Port Angeles; Vernonia, Oregon; Canby, Oregon, and then retired, in 1985, in Port Angeles.Mary was a locally known master weaving artist. Her weaving received many local awards and was regularly donated to charity sales. She was also an active member of her neighborhood association and a member of Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church In Sequim.Mary is survived by her three children, Dave (Holly) Deckebach of Atlanta, Georgia; Anne (Alan) Bialik of Germantown, Maryland; and John Deckebach of Port Angeles. She also has five grandchildren, Daniel Deckebach, Rachel Bialik (Tyler) Clifford, Adele Deckebach (Blake) Brettschneider), Derek Deckebach, and Aaron Bialik. The family will miss her greatly.Mary's memorial service will be held on October 5th at 12:00 PM at Dungeness Valley Lutheran Church in Sequim. In memory of Mary and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DungenessHomes.org. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close