Mary Elizabeth Teeters Reid
1927 - 2020
Mary was born April 9, 1927, to the late Frank and Mary (McGreevey) Teeters, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She died August 23, 2020, in Sequim.
After high school, Mary earned a nursing degree and enlisted in the United States Army as a nurse. She proudly served our country during the Korean War in Pusan, Korea, and Osaka, Japan.
After her term of service, she returned to the United States and raised a family in Upstate New York.
In the early 1980s, she moved to Sequim, and later joined the U.S. Public Health Service, working mainly in Bethel, Alaska.
She loved to hike and walk and to meet with her fellow Korean War veterans (#310 KWVA). She recently wrote a book about her experiences during the Korean War.
Mary is survived by her niece, Mary Jean (Buzz) Berkstresser; and her dear friend, Bea Morris; as well as a wide circle of friends. In addition, she is survived by her children, Holly (Kevin) McLaughlin, Carol (Russell) Dansberger, and Noel Reid; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial service. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to the Korean War Vets and can be sent to Gerald Rettela, 72 Derrick Road, Port Angeles, WA 98362.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 30, 2020.
