Ms. Mary Ellen Cavanaugh (69 years old) was found to have passed away from natural causes in her Port Angeles home on January 20, 2020.
She had been born in Detroit, Michigan, on May 24,1950, and was raised outside Boston; later moving with her family (father, John Joseph Cavanaugh and mother, Mary Gertrude Canavan Cavanaugh, older sister, Ann and younger brother, John Joseph Jr.) to Sunnyvale California in 1964.
She was never married and lived alone with her beloved dogs, Jack and Kota.
Mary graduated from Fremont High School in Sunnyvale, California, in 1967.
She worked for a number of years for AT&T and later worked as an in home caregiver in California.
Mary loved the sea, making art and her treasured little VW bug. She was poor in things material and rich in her unselfish generosity. She loved life and at the same time struggled with depression her whole adult life. If there is a heaven, I believe she has been welcomed in. You will be missed sweet one. You will be thought of often and with great love.
Mary was interred close by her parents in Los Gatos, California, on February 3, 2020, and is survived by her brother, John of Sequim; and her sister, Ann of Watsonville, California.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020