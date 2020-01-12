Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen Greenleaf. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ellen Greenleaf was born in rural St. James, Minnesota, to Harold and Dorothy (Bates) Watrous on December 17, 1937. While young, she spent hours exploring the farm on horseback. She relocated to Los Angeles in her early teens where her favorite method of transportation became her 1957 Chevy.



After graduating high school, in Long Beach, California, she worked as a telephone operator while attending vocational nursing school. She used her nursing skills to care for orthopedic patients in Los Angeles.



Her outgoing personality prompted a friend to suggest work as an airline stewardess. She was hired by United Airlines, in 1958, and fell in love with the Pacific Northwest on her first landing in Seattle. While "flying the friendly skies," she met Glenn, a young pilot who, in October 1958, became her husband of 61 years.



In 1959, Mary Ellen gave birth to twin girls, and four days before her 24th birthday, a son was born. Raising her family was her first priority, and she excelled as a cook, homemaker and, most importantly, as a parent.



She was the encouragement and anchor through many relocations, and she protected her family from memorable regional challenges; Seattle earthquakes, Midwest tornadoes, Colorado wildfires, even the eruption of Kilauea volcano.



While in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, Mary Ellen "had the most fun allowed at a job" as a golf course marshal, becoming an accomplished golfer with three holes-in-one.



She and her husband chose to retire where they started their lives together, in the Pacific Northwest, and settled in Sequim.



A diagnosis of kidney failure only strengthened Mary Ellen's first priority of spending time with her family. After 2 years, she passed away with her husband by her side, at Virginia Mason Hospital, on Christmas Day, 2019.



Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Glenn; daughters, Lizbeth Greenleaf and Suzanne Greenleaf; and son, Mark Greenleaf.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 12, 2020

