Mary Jane Olson passed away January 8, 2020, in Sequim, at the age of 86. She was born in Pullman, to Hardy and Russie (Squires) Moulton.



Jane grew up in Pullman, graduating from Washington State University, in 1955, with a degree in Sociology.



She married James C. Aaring, in June 1955, and had two children. The family moved frequently and spent three years overseas in Saipan in the mid 60s.



During this time, she and her family took an extended vacation touring around the world before settling in San Jose, California, where she continued her education earning a Teacher's Certificate.



Later on, after relocating to Mukilteo, she earned her Master's Degree in Counseling from Seattle Pacific University. Marrying her second husband, Harold (Hal) Olson in 1978, they lived in Mukilteo until she retired as an Elementary School Counselor from the Mukilteo School District.



Jane and Hal moved to Sunland, in Sequim, in 1996 and became very active in the community. Jane enjoyed spending time with friends and fellow golfers, playing bridge, as well as being President of the Home Owner's Association.



She and her husband continued their travels to Europe until he passed in 2013. Jane moved to The Fifth Avenue in 2016 where she embraced her new community whole-heartedly.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Jim Aaring and Hal Olson; brother, Franklin Moulton; and sister, Fayetta Michaelsen.



Survivors include her children, Richard (Dixie) Aaring and Kristen (Bob) Crandall; stepsons, Craig (Tracy) Olson and Kurt (Cathy) Olson; grandchildren, Alex Aaring, Tyler (Sheila) Crandall, Odin, Inga and Hans Olson, Mariah and Zach Olson; and great-grandchild, Phoenix Crandall; as well as many nieces and nephews.



The family of Jane Olson would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Scooter Perlwitz who was her caregiver over the last 18 months, the family of the Fifth Avenue and to the Emergency Responders and Port Angeles Hospital for their expert and compassionate care. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020

