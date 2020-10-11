On September 14, 2020, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, partner, Mary Sanderson, went to be with her Lord and Savior.



Mary was born on February 23, 1958, in Oak Park IL, to Robert A and Anne M. Springhorn.



She married Clark Champ King. They divorced, but remained friends. Mary fell in love with Tom Mowrer; and they had a son, Nick Mowrer. Mary loved her son very much, all of her life. After Tom passed away, Mary had a long, loving, and happy marriage to Scott Sanderson.



She loved Scott's daughter, Rachel, too. After Scott passed away, Mary was happy to find, and love, Chuck Ingels.



They lived happily together, until Mary's passing. Throughout her life, Mary read her Bible, loved the Lord, her son, and her family.



She also loved animals very much. Anyone who wants to honor her, could donate to the OPHS or WAG.



Mary was preceded in death by her father Robert, Tom Mowrer, and Scott Sanderson. She is survived by her mother Anne, son Nick, sister Marguerite Glover (Clarence), boyfriend Chuck, stepdaughter Rachel Sanderson Fenton, and Mary's dog Blue.

