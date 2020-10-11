1/1
Mary L. Sanderson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On September 14, 2020, our beloved daughter, mother, sister, partner, Mary Sanderson, went to be with her Lord and Savior.

Mary was born on February 23, 1958, in Oak Park IL, to Robert A and Anne M. Springhorn.

She married Clark Champ King. They divorced, but remained friends. Mary fell in love with Tom Mowrer; and they had a son, Nick Mowrer. Mary loved her son very much, all of her life. After Tom passed away, Mary had a long, loving, and happy marriage to Scott Sanderson.

She loved Scott's daughter, Rachel, too. After Scott passed away, Mary was happy to find, and love, Chuck Ingels.

They lived happily together, until Mary's passing. Throughout her life, Mary read her Bible, loved the Lord, her son, and her family.

She also loved animals very much. Anyone who wants to honor her, could donate to the OPHS or WAG.

Mary was preceded in death by her father Robert, Tom Mowrer, and Scott Sanderson. She is survived by her mother Anne, son Nick, sister Marguerite Glover (Clarence), boyfriend Chuck, stepdaughter Rachel Sanderson Fenton, and Mary's dog Blue.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved