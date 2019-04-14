Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Margaret (Quinn) Goodin. View Sign

Loving wife, mother, sister, grand-mother, great grandmother, aunt, and faithful friend, Mary died of (AML) Leukemia.



Mary was born in Redding, California to William Matthew and Zita Regina (Derra) Quinn.



She was the 4th born of 11 children. She grew up in Central Valley, California and Woodland, California where she attended St. Joseph's Catholic School and Holy Rosary Catholic School. She graduated from Woodland High School, Class of 1966.



Mary attended Sacramento City College and graduated with an Associate of Arts Degree in 1968. Mary then went to work at the Woodland Clinic Medical Group as a medical transcriptionist. She remained a faithful employee in that full time position for 33 years until her retirement in 2003.



Mary and Norman moved to Port Angeles in 2004 to help care for Norman's elderly father.



The very much enjoyed retirement and spending time with family.



Fun times included RV camping trips, multiple ocean cruise travels and motorcycle trips.



Mary and Norman spent time as devoted members of the American Legion and American Legion riders doing community service providing flag lines for funerals and special events.



Mary is survived by her loving husband , Norman, and Jennifer Kraft, granddaughter, Karli Kraft, and grandson, Austin Kraft.



