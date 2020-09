Mary Nell Styles Reynolds, a resident of Beaver, Washington, passed away peacefully of natural causes on September 18, 2020; she was 82.



Mary was born in her family home on June 27, 1938, to Frank and Mamie (Short) in their family home in Haywood, North Carolina. She planted roots with her late husband, Milton Harry Reynolds in 1974.



To all who knew her, she will be deeply missed.

