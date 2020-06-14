Mary Ruth Davis
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 3, 2020, Mary Ruth Davis, 79, of Sequim, passed away at her home surrounded by family. Mary was born on September 13, 1941, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to the late Dorothy and Josh Evans.

She was preceded in death by her late husband of 54 years, Charles Davis; brothers, Floyd, Leon, Don and sister, Linda.

She is survived by sisters, Lois and Sharon and brother, Alvin. Mary was a devoted mother to three children; Jeffrey (Melissa) Davis, Vicki Spehager, and Sara (Mike) Sumlin; grandchildren, Mitchell, Megan, Chad, Joey, Clay and Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Sonny and Porter.

The family will have a private gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved