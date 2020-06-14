On June 3, 2020, Mary Ruth Davis, 79, of Sequim, passed away at her home surrounded by family. Mary was born on September 13, 1941, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to the late Dorothy and Josh Evans.



She was preceded in death by her late husband of 54 years, Charles Davis; brothers, Floyd, Leon, Don and sister, Linda.



She is survived by sisters, Lois and Sharon and brother, Alvin. Mary was a devoted mother to three children; Jeffrey (Melissa) Davis, Vicki Spehager, and Sara (Mike) Sumlin; grandchildren, Mitchell, Megan, Chad, Joey, Clay and Taylor; two great-grandchildren, Sonny and Porter.



The family will have a private gathering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store