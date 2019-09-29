Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Sue (Whatley) Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Sue Whatley Jones, born May 16, 1929, in Pisgah, Alabama, passed away peacefully September 18, 2019, of natural causes.



Mary Sue was the youngest of nine children and the last of that generation.



She and her husband, "Bim" Jones, owned and operated the Pensa Cleaners for 47 years, in Sequim. After Bim's death, Sue began working at Graysmarsh Farm, for several years,. in the U-Pick Berry Stand.



Always with a smile and a friendly attitude, Sue was happy to find a new purpose after closing their business.



Sue belonged to the Trinity United Methodist Church in Sequim, the Order of Eastern Star Pilgrim Chapter 157 and was a Charter Member of Chapter EP PEO, an International Sisterhood promoting women's education.



Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Soloman Huel Whatley and Sarah Pearl Thomas Whatley; all of her siblings, sisters, Ista Lena Whatley Broadway and baby Sarah, and all six brothers, Howard, Walter, William, Paul, Thomas and Glen Whatley; her husband, Bernard Marvin Jones.



Sue is survived by her daughter, Brenda Jones Range and spouse Elmer Range; grandson, Jeffrey (Tanya) Range; her great granddaughter, Emma Rose Range and great grandsons, A,J. Block and Caden Block.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019

