MaryAnn Fournier, age 84, passed away from natural causes on March 22, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Rudolph and Annie Meier.



She married Elmer Winrow and they were blessed with five children.



She then married Richard (Dick) Fournier and they lived a happy and productive life. Together they built a large fishing boat and a beautiful home. She loved gardening and could grow the most beautiful flowers and plants. She was absolutely the best cook in the world!!!



She was preceded in death by daughters, Karla Winrow and Vickie Winrow; husband, Dick and a sister, Nancy Toone.



MaryAnn is survived by her children, Don (Jacquie) Winrow, Linda Winrow, and Connie Edmund; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.



Special hugs to granddaughter, Stephanie, who offered tender care in her final days. A Celebration of her Life will be held in her honor on Saturday, March 30th, at her home, 694 W. Fir, Sequim, open house from 3:00 – 5:00 PM.

