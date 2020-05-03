Maurice "Maury" Walter Medlen died at home, in Sequim, at age ninety-two on March 29, 2020 of lymphoma.



Maury was born at home on Walnut Grove Farm near Annapolis, Missouri, on July 27, 1927, to Anna Benson and Charlie Clarence Medlen. He was the youngest and last surviving of eight children. His siblings were Ida Pauline Medlen, Irma Louise Wilson, Clarence "Benson" Medlen, Katherine "Kay" Russell, Marion Medlen, Anna "Ann" Martin Fitchitt, and Charles Medlen.



At age seventeen, Maury enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and was in boot camp when an atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima. He had sea duty in the Pacific, and helped take one vessel through the Panama Canal for decommissioning on the East coast. By the end of his enlistment, he was a Machinist Mate Third Class.



Maury graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in 1950. He then married Mary Margaret Kealey, moved to Washington, and then to Oregon, where his sons were born. His primary occupation for thirty-nine years was insurance agent.



Maury and Mary Margaret had three sons, Robert "Zane" (Kristen) Medlen, William "Bill" Pardon Medlen, and Rex Walter (Joan) Medlen. He has five grandchildren by his sons, Jeremy Daniel Medlen, Justin Christopher Medlen, Kealey Ann Medlen, Ryan Rex (Felicia) Medlen, and Andrew James Medlen.



Maury was married to Betty Patricia (Osborn) Medlen for forty-four years until her death in 2008. His step-children by Betty were Diana Kit (Sid) Young, and Roger Stephen (Jo) Kellar. Through Betty's descendants he has five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



At age eighty-four Maury married Donna (Still, Cole, Andre) Medlen, and they were married nearly eight years before his death. His step-children by Donna were Byron James (Marge) Cole, Terry Dean (Cheryl) Cole, and Judy Kaye Cole (Jim) Jansen. Through Donna's descendants he has nine grandchildren, and twenty-one great-grandchildren.



Maury enjoyed hunting, wine making, growing his own grapes, and playing golf. He always dreamed of living near the golf course in Sunland near Sequim, which he did for the last three years.



For most of his life, Maury was unusually healthy, and his decline spanned four months. For a number of years Maury coordinated and led an annual family hike to the lighthouse at Dungeness Spit. At age ninety-one, Maury hiked the entire eleven miles in one day. At age ninety-two he hiked five and a half miles, and was picked up by a boat at the lighthouse for the return trip.



A committed Christian, Maury most recently belonged to the Dungeness Community Church in Sequim. Maury was selfless, and put the needs of others ahead of his own. He is loved by all who knew him, and is missed by his family and friends.



A Memorial Service will be scheduled at Dungeness Community Church at 45 Eberle Lane in Sequim, at a later date.

