Max C. Whitaker, 83, of Sequim, passed away peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with cancer on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence.



Max was a 1955 graduate of Roscoe High School in Coshocton, Ohio. He was a veteran of the US Army Reserves and worked at Cyclops / AK Steel for 40 years before retiring in 1997. Max studied Mechanical Engineering at Muskingum College and was known for his innumerable, clever inventions.



In younger days, he spent his free time building and refining stock cars with his brother Keith. He was a private pilot and was blessed to have realized his dream of having a private airstrip and flying his friends and family out to breakfast from his own backyard.



Max was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He is survived by his daughters, Anne Milligan of Sequim and Patrice Hoffmann of Hannover, Germany; daughter-in-law, Jennifer (Christopher) Whitaker of Junction City, Ohio; former wife and lifelong friend, Judy Ogilvie; stepsons, David (Susan) Wandrey of Peoria, Arizona, and Richie Wandrey of Westerville, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew Stavroff of Westerville, Ohio, Lindsey Stavroff of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Gabrielle (Joseph) Bateman of Columbus, Ohio, Charis Hoffmann of Brussels, Belgium, and Andrei Hoffmann of Magdeburg, Germany; step-grandchildren, Daniel Wandrey, Luke Wandrey and Alaina Wandrey; great-grandson, Andrew J. Bateman; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Max was preceded in death by his wife, Earlene Wandrey Whitaker; son, Christopher C. Whitaker; brother, Keith A. Whitaker; father, Wilbert C. Whitaker; and mother, Emma (Fender) Whitaker.



A small funeral mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Sequim, on Thursday December 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating is limited and guests are required to register prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westerville, Ohio, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife Earlene, to be announced at a future date.

