Max David Green, 69, passed away from cardiac arrest on January 14, 2020, at the VA Hospital.
A lifelong resident of Port Angeles, he was born to Flora (Keeler) Green and Ray Green on February 14, 1950.
Max graduated from PAHS, in 1968, and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Green.
Max leaves behind his wife, Debra (Seward) Green; and his sisters, Nanci Walters and Sally Allen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15th, at 1 PM, at the Port Angeles Senior Center.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020