Max David Green (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Max David Green.
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Port Angeles Senior Center
328 E 7th St
Port Angeles, WA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Max David Green, 69, passed away from cardiac arrest on January 14, 2020, at the VA Hospital.

A lifelong resident of Port Angeles, he was born to Flora (Keeler) Green and Ray Green on February 14, 1950.

Max graduated from PAHS, in 1968, and was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Danny Green.

Max leaves behind his wife, Debra (Seward) Green; and his sisters, Nanci Walters and Sally Allen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on February 15th, at 1 PM, at the Port Angeles Senior Center.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.