Obituary

Max L. Fairchild, 89, passed away on April 28, 2019, at Olympic Memorial Hospital, in Port Angeles. Max was born on November 12, 1929, in Buhl, Idaho, to Orville and Ida (Hansen) Fairchild.



Max graduated high school, in Port Angeles, where he met Leatrice "Lee" Prince and they married in 1947. Max and Lee moved to Idaho, and in 1963, relocated their six children to Hamilton, Montana, where they ran M. Fairchild Trucking Company for a total of 50 years.



Max was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Leatrice "Lee" Prince Fairchild (1994); sons, Max "Les" Fairchild (2013) and Dennis Fairchild (2015); brothers, William R. Fairchild, Arnold Fairchild, Wesley Fairchild, Virgil Fairchild and sister, Doris Couch.



He is survived by his four daughters, Vickie (Steve) Vieth of Hamilton, Montana, Lana Kerr of Jamestown, Washington, Kathy Schmitt of Bonney Lake, and Darcie DeChenne of Sequim; brother-in-law, Les Prince and sister in-law Betty Prince of Sequim; sister-in-law, Mary "Lou" Fairchild, of Sequim; sister-in-law, Sarah Fairchild of Tacoma; 17 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter; and many nephews and nieces with whom he had special bonds.



The family would like to thank everyone for their visits to Max during his time in the hospital as it meant a lot to him.



A memorial service will be held at 1 PM, on Sunday, July 14, at Red Cedar Hall, Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Center, 1033 Old Blyn Highway, Blyn.



