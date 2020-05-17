After a year long battle with kidney failure, Max passed with family by his side; crying and laughing up till the very end.



He leaves a wife, Karen, three children, and one that is waiting in heaven. Eight grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.



Max was loved by all who met him. Max loved kids, animals and most days, me his wife. Max will be dearly missed by many.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store