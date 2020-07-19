Our sweet little Melisa passed away June 13, 2020. She fought her battle, but her little body could not handle it any longer. She left us much the better for having her in our lives.



She loved her girls with all her heart and all 19 of her grandbabies. She would laugh at trying to remember all their names and birthdays.



The last decade of Melisa's life had changed for the better because of two men: John Yale adopted Melisa as his daughter after her search for her real father failed and Curtis Wright who loved and cared for her until the end. They were both such a blessing for her.



Melisa is survived by her daughters, Danielle Vernon, Brandi Anderson, Tyrelle Gale and Charly Mathis; her mother, Karen Myers; her grandmother, Dorothy Allis; sister, Michelle; Aunt Cheryl and cousin, Bobby.

