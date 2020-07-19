1/1
Melisa Rena Pierce-Cook
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our sweet little Melisa passed away June 13, 2020. She fought her battle, but her little body could not handle it any longer. She left us much the better for having her in our lives.

She loved her girls with all her heart and all 19 of her grandbabies. She would laugh at trying to remember all their names and birthdays.

The last decade of Melisa's life had changed for the better because of two men: John Yale adopted Melisa as his daughter after her search for her real father failed and Curtis Wright who loved and cared for her until the end. They were both such a blessing for her.

Melisa is survived by her daughters, Danielle Vernon, Brandi Anderson, Tyrelle Gale and Charly Mathis; her mother, Karen Myers; her grandmother, Dorothy Allis; sister, Michelle; Aunt Cheryl and cousin, Bobby.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved