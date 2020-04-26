Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Charles Swegle. View Sign Service Information Linde Price Funeral Service 170 W Sequim Bay Rd SEQUIM , WA 98382 (360)-683-1649 Send Flowers Obituary

On February 19, 2020, Melvin Charles Swegle crossed the river of life at Forks Community Hospital and Long Term Care. We give our thanks to the staff at Forks Community Hospital and Long Term Care, for the wonderful care he received in his last days.



Melvin Charles Swegle was born in Sequim to Charles and Bernice Swegle. He was a fun-loving man.



He served his country in the



He married Billie Hugh Swegle, the love of his life, on February 15, 1957. Melvin and Billie were married for 56 wonderful years. They raised their children, Melene, Jim and Marion in Port Angeles and Joyce.



As a family, they enjoyed camping, road trips, fishing, clamming, crabbing, smelting and hunting.



He also worked at Fibreboard and Penply (K-Ply). He retired from K-Ply.



After retirement, he planned to travel in his camping trailer with his wife, Billie. Unfortunately, his wife developed a debilitating illness. He lovingly cared for her until she passed away.



As an avid outdoorsman, he loved to fish and hunt. He was also a volunteer



A great story: on a fishing trip with his son, he hooked a steelhead and lost it. Several hours later he hooked and landed the same fish through the eye of his original hook. He also had an uncanny sense of direction and always came back out of the woods right where he parked his truck.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bernice; his wife, Billie; and his brothers, Billy and Danny.



He is survived by his daughter, Melene (Cary) Bourm; son, Jim (Lynne) Swegle; daughter, Marion (Brian) Hedin. Survivors also include six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and numerous friends and relatives.



