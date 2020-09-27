Mi Bong cha Seward (Mimi), 77, died the morning of August 22, 2020 at her stepdaughter's home in Sedro Woolley, Washington after an extended battle with cancer. Our family chose not to have a formal service. We plan to have a family only tribute back in her home of Port Angeles.



Mimi was born March 11, 1943 in Osaka, Japan. She came to Port Angeles in 1974. She raised two kids: David and Michelle as a single mom. As the decades passed by, she watched her children grow up in a new country. She was a person of very few words. It did not matter if it was her personal life or professional. Mimi was loved by people who really knew her both personally and professionally.



Mimi was quite the serious person; she did not mince words. She did everything for her kids while they were growing up and then later in life, she found her soulmate: David L. Garrett, they were two peas in a pod.



They proceeded to live the next two and half decades in their home and be there for each other, they rarely left each other's side.



Her passion in her retirement was gardening. Her garden was her everyday joy. She would tell you her garden was a Meditation Room and this is where she wanted to be laid to rest: her Meditation Room.



She is survived by her husband David, two children, and five stepchildren, David, Michelle, Davey, Perry, Mindy, Mitch, and Nanette.



WE LOVE YOU! MAY YOU FINALLY REST IN PEACE.

