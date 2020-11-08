Born March 25, 1955 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away on October 28, 2020.



Michael is survived by wife, Gail Hall Oshry, mother Barbara Daniels (husband Curt Daniels), son Alan Oshry (wife Amy), brothers Joseph Oshry (wife Dee Oshry), and Had Oshry (Wife Connie) and sister Rosy Oshry. grandsons Benson Oshry, Elias Oshry and Griffin Oshry. Uncle David Dye and aunt Bev Dye.



Michael was preceded in death by his father Harold Oshry, brother George Oshry, and grandparents Bessie and Hubert Dye. Oliver (Yellow Labrador) and Bids (Yellow Tabby Cat). Mike was cremated and a private celebration of life will happen in Olympic National Park.



Mike's education included: Crawfordsville High School, Ball State College, and Seabury Seminary in Chicago, Illinois. Mike lived most of his life in Crawfordsville, Indiana before moving to Spokane and then in retirement to Port Angeles. His former occupations were as a retired professional hospital chaplain and Episcopal priest. Mike also worked many years in the high tech industry at Sun Micro System and Computervision. Mike traveled the world from Japan to Alaska, and from Mexico to St. Thomas B.V.I. His latest hobby was taken up late in life, but he loved woodworking. He built most of the furniture for their new home in Port Angeles in 2016.



Mike loved his family and all his friends. he was always willing to help you. Loving, faithful and sweet sweet husband. He was the ketchup to my fries!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store