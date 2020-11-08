1/1
Michael Alan Oshry
1955 - 2020
Born March 25, 1955 in Crawfordsville, Indiana, passed away on October 28, 2020.

Michael is survived by wife, Gail Hall Oshry, mother Barbara Daniels (husband Curt Daniels), son Alan Oshry (wife Amy), brothers Joseph Oshry (wife Dee Oshry), and Had Oshry (Wife Connie) and sister Rosy Oshry. grandsons Benson Oshry, Elias Oshry and Griffin Oshry. Uncle David Dye and aunt Bev Dye.

Michael was preceded in death by his father Harold Oshry, brother George Oshry, and grandparents Bessie and Hubert Dye. Oliver (Yellow Labrador) and Bids (Yellow Tabby Cat). Mike was cremated and a private celebration of life will happen in Olympic National Park.

Mike's education included: Crawfordsville High School, Ball State College, and Seabury Seminary in Chicago, Illinois. Mike lived most of his life in Crawfordsville, Indiana before moving to Spokane and then in retirement to Port Angeles. His former occupations were as a retired professional hospital chaplain and Episcopal priest. Mike also worked many years in the high tech industry at Sun Micro System and Computervision. Mike traveled the world from Japan to Alaska, and from Mexico to St. Thomas B.V.I. His latest hobby was taken up late in life, but he loved woodworking. He built most of the furniture for their new home in Port Angeles in 2016.

Mike loved his family and all his friends. he was always willing to help you. Loving, faithful and sweet sweet husband. He was the ketchup to my fries!

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
November 7, 2020
Gail, I’m so sorry for your loss. Mike was a great guy. I will keep you in my prayers. ((Hugs))
Toni Herron
Friend
November 1, 2020
Mike and I worked in the same department at Computervision. I was the secretary there. I have fond memories of those days. Mike was one of my favorites. He was quiet, a wonderful since of humor, easy to converse with, and just a lovely person to know.

I always imagined that you were still in Crawsfordsville so it is interesting to know what all transpired in his life after Computervision. He accomplished so much!

I’m so sorry for your loss.

Virginia Muesing
Virginia
Coworker
October 31, 2020
Mike was such a nice, caring person and a good friend. He will be greatly missed! Prayers for the family at this difficult time.
Vickie Powell
Friend
October 31, 2020
Like Mike, I was a late bloomer to spiritual caregiving. We met at Sacred Heart as newly minted (if otherwise considerably older) chaplains and quickly bonded as colleagues and friends. Like all great chaplains, he radiated kindness and compassion without a trace of religiosity. He also had a wonderful sense of humor and generously shared each edition of Mad Magazine when it arrived. In the meantime, he assembled a dream wood-crafting workshop in his garage that he would, likewise, generously share. We spent many blissful hours together making practical wood art, pieces that I will forever cherish. And finally, he shared his unplanned descent into pulmonary fibrosis with his characteristic gentle, unwavering faith and courage, good days and bad. He will be missed.
Bill Miller
Friend
