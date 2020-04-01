Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Edward Balch. View Sign Service Information Dowling Funeral Home 45 Broadway Cathlamet , WA 98612 (360)-795-3591 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael E Balch passed away March 7th from kidney and heart failure. He bravely persevered through many health issues in the last months of his life.



Mike was born on March 21st, 1958, in Bellingham, WA, to Herbert and Nymah (Galyean) Balch. Prior to Mike's birth, the family moved to Sekiu, WA in 1956.



Mike had many fond memories of growing up in the Sekiu and Clallam Bay communities. It was there he spent many hours fishing on his Dad's boat, making life-long friends and developing a love of photography.



He graduated from Clallam Bay High School in 1976. He continued his education at Pacific Lutheran University, where he graduated with a Bachelors Degree in communications. Mike then moved to Forks, WA where he was a DJ for two years at KVAC radio station.



It was in Forks where Mike began his service to the community in law enforcement. His career moved him to Cathlamet , WA ( Wahkiakum County), in 1984. It was this community Mike would call home. It was there he met and married the love of his life, Darlene (Hagedorn) Balch. They were married on February 7th, 1986. This union brought two sons, Jonathan Lewis Balch in 1987 and Christopher Michael Balch in 1989.



Mike was strong in his walk with Christ. He served as a Deacon at River of Life Assembly of God Church in Cathlamet for many years, up until the time of his passing. In 2018 Mike retired from law enforcement.



We will all miss his smile, laughter and his stories.



Mike was preceded in death by Father, Herbert Balch; Mother, Nymah Balch; and Son, Jonathan Balch.



His memory will be carried on by his wife, Darlene Balch; son Christopher Balch; Step-Mother, Sande Balch(Ken Jacobson); Brother, John (Jan) Balch; Brother Jeff (Rebecca) Balch; Step-Brother, Jason (Tabatha) Meadows; Daughter-in-law, Brittney; Grandchildren; Kamryn, Austin, Emerie and Brilee as well as many Nieces and Nephews.



A private inurnment was held at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at a later date. Dowling Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020

