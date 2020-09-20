Michael Erin Kirk passed peacefully at home, with his loving wife by his side, on Monday, August 31, 2020, after a brief battle with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Mike was born October 1, 1940 in Seattle, Washington to Erin Michael and Helen Marguerite (Pallett) Kirk. At the age of four, he moved with his family to Hoodsport where he was raised enjoying Hood Canal, Lake Cushman, and the Olympic Mountains.



He graduated from Irene S. Reed High School in 1958. Mike enlisted in the U.S. Navy on July 9, 1958 and was stationed at Moffett Field, CA as an Aviation Structural Mechanic H Second Class. He received commendations for being top in his aviation class and for several overseas operations. In 1961, he entered the Naval Reserve and was honorably discharged on July 8, 1964.



Mike was married to Mary Eloise (Hesser) Kirk from 1963 until 1983 and together they raised their two daughters, Shannon and Stefanie, in Hoodsport. He relished in his girls' upbringing, supporting them in all that they did. The young family enjoyed time spent at their cabin on Lake Cushman and living aboard the "Moonshadow", a 13-meter Flying Dutchman sailboat.



Mike worked in various industries including timber, real estate, and contracting. His early ambitions included developing the Kirk commercial building, which housed the Hoodsport Ranger Station, to designing and building a hydroelectric plant to power the Staircase Ranger Station. He was a talented individual who took satisfaction in mastering his varied pursuits.



At the age of 51, Mike retired and set out on the road with Deborah Kay Banister, as they enjoyed a life of wanderlust. They were married on December 12, 1993 in Las Vegas, NV, and over the next dozen years, would travel the United States and Canada in a motorhome Mike had built for them.



They especially enjoyed their summer trek to Alaska and fall trip to Nova Scotia, savoring the beauty of nature and time spent together. Mike was an adventurous soul who enjoyed scuba diving in exotic locations such as Belize and Honduras, piloting aircraft and skippering every kind of boat, riding his Harley, game hunting and shooting guns for sport.



After returning to the Pacific Northwest in 2002, he and Deborah settled in Port Angeles where they built their home in the Black Diamond area. He began work again as a general contractor, building and remodeling many homes. Mike was known for his creativity, expert custom craftsmanship, and superior quality of work. He continued building until age 76 when a stroke slowed his physical pace. It was then that he and his wife returned to traveling, spending winters in Arizona and summers in Port Angeles.



Mike was a self-made man who lived life to the fullest and on his own terms. He was the quintessential Irishman with a bright wit, flashing smile and teasing sense of humor. He enjoyed many friendships and was loved dearly by his family.



Mike was predeceased by his parents, Erin and Helen, and a sister, Dolores Kirk, O.P. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Kirk of Port Angeles; daughters Shannon (Greg) Twiddy of Shelton, and Stefanie (Mark) McDougall of Hoodsport; grandchildren Kyle Twiddy, Colton Twiddy, Riley Erin McDougall, and Kelsie Dooley; great-grandson, River Dooley, and numerous members of Deborah's family who became family to Mike.



A Celebration of Life/Open House will be held on October 3rd from 1-4pm at 82 Peele Road in Port Angeles. For more information call 360-477-9996. In the meanwhile, his family requests you raise a glass in his honor.

