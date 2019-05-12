Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Harold Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael was born July 30, 1945, in Seattle, to Harold Lewis



Michael's family moved, to Yakima, where he graduated from Davis High School in 1963. In 1965, Michael graduated from Yakima Junior College, then transferred to the



When the Vietnam War intensified, Michael joined the service. He left the UW, joined the U. S. Coast Guard and spent the next two years at sea. Stationed on the USCG icebreaker, "Staten Island," he voyaged first to Antarctica and then to the Arctic. After almost two years surrounded by ocean, he was happy to be transferred to land duty at the Coast Guard Air Station, Port Angeles.



While still in the coast Guard, he met his future wife, Kathleen (Kathy) Klint, a teacher in Port Angeles. They married, in 1970, and remained lifelong residents of the Olympic Peninsula.



After discharge from service duty, Michael returned to college earning his degree in forestry. He worked for the US Forest Service for many years, then decided to pursue study in architecture. He returned to University and subsequently began the profession he most loved; designing and building custom homes.



The first home he built was his own. He leaves a legacy of beautiful homes across the peninsula and beyond. He enjoyed the people he worked with, both clients and work partners. He particularly enjoyed his friend and partner, RC. Michael's clients appreciated his creativity, craftsmanship, skill and work ethic. He was gifted, creative and always helpful.



Michael shared many interests and hobbies with his wife. Some of his favorite memories were horseback riding out to the Dungeness Lighthouse, fly fishing most peninsula rivers, hiking hundreds of trails, climbing Mr. Rainier. He loved tent camping at Alta Lake with campfire, warm summer night skies with good friends. Rafting rivers in his huge rubber raft, cross country skiing, and biking central Oregon were favorites, too. Many trips were zany and filled with laughter. Rafting the Yakima River with friends stood out as especially memorable.



The Waterville (Washington) Wheat Waddle was another favorite. Probably the zaniest was the first annual Waterville Bed Race where many elaborately decorated beds were entered. The beds rolled off down the middle of Main Street with Michael's team headed for a win when the wheels flew off and the bed overturned. This and other experiences occasioned years of memories and laughter.



Michael loved animals. Over the years he and his wife had chickens, ducks, cats, dogs, horses and pigs. The critters provided hours of entertainment and infamous "escapes." One duck, "Bill," was sold three times and flew home three times. Their little pigs escaped their Port Angeles back yard creating the great neighborhood pig chase. A cow escaped down our country road providing a neighborhood round up not to be forgotten. Another neighbor's cow got stuck in the water trough, and the horses escaped often from their leased pastures. An orphaned baby duckling imprinted on Mike, who became its "mother." He taught it to swim in a wading pool.



Michael was an avid reader of excellent authors. He had a depth of knowledge on many subjects, fascinated by history to architecture, art to science. Quantum physics- string theory, were recent reading favorites. His vast book collection included, "The Theory of Everything;" Richard Feynman was a favorite. His varied favorites included everyone from Kurt Vonnegut to Hunter S. Thompson; Hemingway to Kafka, Jared Diamond, and hundreds more.



Michael was also an avid farmer who built his barn, a corral, and fenced acres of pasture. He loved his tractor, as well as his sail boat. He wife called him the Renaissance man. He was interested in everything, was gifted, active and generous.



Michael died in the place he loved best, the home he built 40 years ago. His wife was at his side. He leaves behind all he loved most: his wife, his family, beloved home, his beloved dogs, horses, and gorgeous gardens.



Surviving are his sister, Linda Crossland; nieces, Denice Hansen and Amy Crossland; his nephews, Joseph Money, Jim Crossland and Scott Crossland; cousins and many wonderful friends.



A memorial celebration will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Olympic Medical Cancer Center, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.



