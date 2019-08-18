Michael J. Schleusner, of Port Angeles, passed away in Harlem, Georgia, on June 3, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to Clifford G. Schleusner and Kathleen Ann Flynn, on September 4, 1963, in 29 Palms, California.
A 17 year veteran of the US Marine Corps, from 1984-2001. As a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, Michael was a communications and electronics specialist and honorably discharged a GYSGT.
Michael applied his expertise after leaving the Corps; as a military training instructor for General Dynamics. His career travels took him to Georgia, South Carolina, Boston, Massachusetts, Japan, Europe, Hawaii, Okinawa, Arizona and Washington.
He was an avid sportsman who loved to hunt and fly fish. Michael was an active member of the Olympic Peninsula Fly Fishers.
Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Kathleen Ann Schleusner.
He is survived by his father, Clifford G. Schleusner of Port Angeles; brother, Cliff J. Schleusner of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two nephews; one niece; one uncle; one aunt; and several cousins.
The burial service will be held at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, August 28th, at 1:00 PM.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019