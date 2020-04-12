Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael John Schaefermeyer was born on June 25, 1949 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He died peacefully at home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with Parkinson's on March 26, 2020. Mike was born to Geraldine (Tano) and Fred Schaefermeyer, their Air Force family lived all over the US and Scotland. He attended Lakenheath American High School in England and graduated in 1967 from Edison High School in Alexandria, Virginia. Following that, he graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina in 1971.



Mike met the love of his life, Candi Gott and they married on June 2,1974. He began working for Foster and Marshall as a stockbroker in 1977. He worked briefly in Olympia, Washington before settling in Port Angeles, Washington. The company changed affiliations over the years, and Mike retired from Smith Barney in 2006.



Their family was blessed with two children, Eric in 1978 and Heidi in 1981.



Mike was very active in the lives of his children, coaching both in track and soccer for many years. Additionally, he served the peninsula as a youth soccer referee. As a member of the First United Methodist Church, he volunteered with youth groups in the 1980s and was a member of the Trustee and Finance Committees in the 1990s. Mike was a member of the Peninsula Golf Club for over three decades, playing in various leagues and tournaments and notching two holes in one during his golfing days.



A Civil War enthusiast, particularly regarding the Battle of Shiloh and Gettysburg, Mike loved to research and travel to battlefields. He also enjoyed travel to Hawaii and returning to Scotland to visit his previous stomping grounds. Mike enjoyed fishing when he could and was an avid sports fan.



Mike was a loving and devoted family man. He is survived by his wife, Candi, son Eric (Sarah) Schaefermeyer, daughter Heidi Urbauer, and grandchildren Kendall Urbauer, Beckett Urbauer, and Veronica Schaefermeyer. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings Sherry (George) Race, Mark (Lynne) Schaefermeyer, and Martin (Debbie) Schaefermeyer, as well as many nieces and nephews.



