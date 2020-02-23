Michael Keith Heinle (69) passed away from natural causes on February 16, 2020, in his Port Angeles home.
He was born on October 9, 1950, in Marshall Town, Iowa, to Keith and Velma Heinle.
Mike graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1968, where he was a football athlete and enjoyed wrestling.
He worked as a Hydro Electric Power Engineer at Crown Z-Elwha Dam at Lake Mills, most of his life.
Mike loved football, especially the Seahawks and UW Huskies, as well as clam digging, fishing, cooking, traveling, classic cars, dogs and listening to blues music.
Mike is survived by his two children, Kim (Andy) Allen and Trent (Cathy) Heinle; sister, Kay (Brian) Clark; brother, Allan Heinle and friend, Linda Ruden; grandchildren, Kelsey Norton, Lindsey (Ben) Johnson, Taylor (Chris) Garrott, PJ (Caitlin) Hendry, and Saraya (Reggie) Gibbs; great-grandchildren, Isabella Norton, Scarlet Garrott, Drea Xander and Eliza Hendry.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vicki (Roger) Foszcs.
Mike was a caring, loving man everyone adored. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed by family and friends. A gathering will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020