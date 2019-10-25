Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Lee Cramer. View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Michael Lee Cramer was born on July 18, 1950, in Portland, Oregon. He was the son of Leonard "Bud" Cramer and Elayne D. Cramer. Michael grew up in Edmonds, where he attended and graduated from Meadowdale High School, in 1968.



Shortly after graduation, Michael joined the United States Navy, and served on the USS Oriskany, an aircraft carrier, as a crash crew fire-fighter during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge, in 1971. A proud veteran, many of his closest and dearest friends were fellow servicemen.



Michael's first marriage to Pat Miller resulted in a move to Port Angeles, where they homesteaded and had two children, Patrick Dillon Cramer and Kala M. (Cramer) McGlashan.



Once settled in the Port Angeles area, he attended Peninsula College and earned an AS degree and certificate in Mechanics. He then combined that knowledge to his prior experience on the sea, and spent many years as a diesel mechanic and engineer aboard Alaskan fishing boats and an in-port mechanic.



Following a divorce from his first wife, he eventually remarried for a short time to Gail Gilbert. Following their divorce, with his dog, Stubbs, by his side, he finally met and married the love of his life, Sharon Hofrichter.



Michael developed many friendships over the years, but none achieved the level of Ms. Sharon (Hofrichter) Cramer. He loved her. They shared the home they built together until she lost her battle with cancer, in 2009. This was followed in 2010 by the untimely loss of his son, Dillon.



Michael was a kind, generous and quietly funny man. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, enjoyed the Mariners ball games, crossword puzzles, pull tabs, and Rainier beer. He was also a genuine caretaker of others. He cared deeply for his friends, but his love for his daughter and grandchildren knew no bounds.



After a brief bout of ill health, Michael's heart was ready to rest in his forever home.



He is survived by his daughter, Kala (Gerard) McGlashan; grandchildren, Connor, Ethan, and Alice all of Wenatchee; and his sister, Patty (Jerry) Still of Bothell; nephews and nieces; as well as many friends. He will be long remembered and forever loved, may he rest in peace.

