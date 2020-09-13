1/1
Michael McKee
1953 - 2020
Michael Dennis McKee, age 67, passed away very peacefully on August 5, 2020. Michael was a true renaissance man. He had a BS in Geology and worked in Alaska and Utah. He bicycled across the United States, coast to coast. Then he worked in the restaurant industry, was a dancer, writer, artist, ice climber, songwriter, musician, meditator, master gardener, computer instructor, website designer and publisher. He gained his Master's degree so that he could do counseling locally. He was a professional photographer, receiving the Paul Conklin Award for "Best Photograph" at the Jefferson County Fair. Always spiritual, he was an active member of Unity of Port Townsend.

Michael was an organ donor and generous philanthropist to local and national arts, nature, and spiritual organizations and people. He was predeceased by his wife of 27 years, Karen Wolkoff, and is survived by his sisters Mary Klingler and Erin McKee, and girlfriend Trudy Roush.

Michael had a true zest for life....In that, he inspired us all!

To honor Michael: in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity Church of Port Townsend and sent to PO Box 1853 Port Townsend, WA 98368.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held as an on-line event through Unity on Tuesday, September 22 at 2pm. A link to this Autumnal Equinox service will be on the website: www.unitypt.org. For more information, please call Unity at 360-385-6519 or email info@unitypt.org.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
On-line event at website: www.unitypt.org
