Michael Norman Jones was born in Port Angeles on September 26, 1948, and passed away, due to cancer, on August 22, 2020, at his home in Sequim surrounded by his loving family.



Michael was raised in Port Angeles with his brother Robert, by parents Norman and LaVerne Jones.



He graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1966 and always looked forward to his class reunions to reunite with his old friends. The summer after graduation he moved to Seattle to attend Edison Technical College and graduated in 1969.



Michael married his high school sweetheart, Donna Burwell, on May 26, 1967. They raised their children, daughter Victoria and son Patrick in the Seattle area, where they lived and worked for many years until retirement and moved to Sequim 13 years ago.



He and Donna celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this year.



Michael worked for Boeing as a machinist for a short time until a layoff in the early '70s. He then went to work for the Washington Natural Gas Company for seven years where he became a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters, Local 32.



Through Seattle Local 32, he did his apprenticeship and became a journeyman pipefitter, steamfitter, and welder. He spent most of his career working on commercial projects in Washington state. He became a 50-year life member of the United Association of Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Local 32 in 2019.



Michael loved the Olympic Peninsula and was very happy when he was able to retire early and enjoy all the benefits the peninsula had to offer. Fishing, clamming and catching shellfish were his passions.



He built a special workshop and enjoyed woodworking and a multitude of other projects, including gardening in sunny Sequim.



Michael is survived by his mother LaVerne Jones and brother Robert. His father Norman passed away in 1992. He is also survived by his wife Donna, daughter Victoria Antilla (Tony Grant), son Patrick, and granddaughter Alexandrea Antilla (Alexander Vane).



Our dear Michael will be so deeply missed but will live in our hearts forever.



In honor of Michael donations may be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

