Michael was born May 11, 1943, and passed July 25, 2019. He attended Queen of Angels, Roosevelt Jr. High and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1961.



He graduated from the



Following the service, he moved to Australia where he met his lifelong partner, Paul Irwin, of 50 years. They have had a remarkable journey through life.



They began in Wangaratta, Australia. Michael worked for the Australian Association of Wine as a salesperson. Paul owned, trained, and raced race horses. There they began to gather many friends and visitors over 17 years.



They moved to a town called Murwillumbah, in New South Wales, and purchased a reception lounge located on the Tweed River called Greenhills. Michael was the consummate host and coordinator of the daily functions. Paul was the Chef in Charge of staff and creative menus. Their venue was 20 years of providing the entire area a place for great meetings and celebrations.



They managed to circumnavigate the globe and touch almost all continents. Their stories always entertained as there were always mishaps and spectacular adventures.



Each year they returned to Michael's beloved Lake Crescent reconnecting with family, friends, and classmates. His generosity to host, quips and witticisms were his trademark.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Frances Hoare; his sister, Connie Mead; and brother, Joseph Anthony (Butch).



He is survived by Paul Irwin; and sister, Florence Chamberlain; and many nephews, nieces and friends.



The memorial celebration will be on August 3, 2019 at 11:00. Drennan - Ford, 260 Monroe Road, Port Angeles.



Reception following at the Peninsula Golf Course 824 Lindberg Road, Port Angeles.



