Michael T. Irving Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neah Bay resident Michael T. Irving died from natural causes in Mukilteo.

He was 76.

Services: Graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Neah Bay Cemetery, Neah Bay.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Neah Bay Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved