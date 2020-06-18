Neah Bay resident Michael T. Irving died from natural causes in Mukilteo.
He was 76.
Services: Graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18 at Neah Bay Cemetery, Neah Bay.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.