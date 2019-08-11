Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Thomas Smithson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Thomas Smithson (66) of Port Angeles, was born at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, on May 23, 1953, to Robert and Faye Smithson. He passed away peacefully at Olympic Memorial Hospital on July 30, 2019, at 5:10 PM due to complications of 44 years of paraplegia. He was surrounded by family and friends as he took his last breath and was at peace as his loved ones sang him goodbye.



He is survived by his children, BenJavin Smithson, Kate Smithson; son-in-law, Kyle Tallmadge; grandchildren, Carter and Kai; sister, Dana Linn; Scott Linn (brother-in-law); in-laws, Joe and Karen VanMeter, Sue and Mark Houglum, Chuck VanMeter, Leslie VanMeter; furry child, Lily; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.



Michael spent his childhood on military bases, both in the U.S. and abroad, and filled much of his free time exploring the natural world around him. He was an avid hiker and climber throughout life, as well as musician and artist.



He went on to study biology, among other subjects, as part of the first graduating class at Evergreen State College, where he met his beloved wife of 31 years, Lizbeth Smithson.



Michael and Lizbeth moved to Estes Park, Colorado, in 1977, where he began his National Park Service career at Rocky Mountain National Park. He delighted in his days in the field inspiring visitors and sharing a deep appreciation of the natural world with his colleagues.



While in Rocky Mountain he became the first paraplegic to climb Longs Peak with Mike Donahue and Mike Morris. In 1986 he was awarded the Freeman Tilden Award, the highest award given in the National Park Service in interpretation, as well as the Outstanding Handicapped Federal Employee of the Year award, in Washington D.C.



In 1988 Michael and his family moved to Port Angeles, where he became Assistant Chief of Interpretation, and was later promoted to Chief of Interpretation at Olympic National Park.



He continued his work inspiring those around him and made significant inroads in the area of accessibility throughout the national park. He was awarded the Sequoia Award for ongoing contributions in interpretation in the National Park Service, in 2004, and his legacy is remembered in interpretive walks at Lake Crescent and the main visitor center in Port Angeles, along with the many relationships he developed in his long career with the National Park Service.



Michael will be remembered by his smile and his laughter. It is said that he always took the time to listen and share life's lessons with everyone he encountered. And so for now, we say "So long. Farewell. Auf wiedersehen. Good bye."



Michael, you will be deeply missed.



A gathering in his memory will be held in Port Angeles, in July of 2020. Memorial contributions can be sent, in his honor, to Olympic National Park via https://wnpf.org/donate-now/ (designation: Olympic National Park), or a tree can be purchased in his honor at www.arborday.org/. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 11, 2019

