Former Peninsula resident Michaela Love Hildebrand died from complications of cancer at her son's Puyallup residence.
She was 51.
Services: Celebration of life and potluck July 27 at the Port Angeles Yacht Club, 1305 Marine Drive, Port Angeles. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Tuell-McKee Funeral Home, Puyallup, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019