Michaela Love Hildebrand-Lindholm passed away, in the presence of her family, in the evening of February 22, 2019, in Puyallup, after a short battle with cancer. She was 51 years old.



Michaela (Mac) was born in Seattle, during the "Summer of Love" on July 26, 1967, to Neil and Roxane (Kuxhaus) Hildebrand.



Most of her younger life was spent on the Northern Olympic Peninsula, at Lake Ozette, where her family owned and operated a resort and a saw mill. She attended school in Clallam Bay, for 12 years. She was very active in her community and school, attaining high scholastic achievement and graduating salutatorian.



She went on to receive her Associate of Science degree from Peninsula College and thereafter her certificate in accounting from City University of Seattle. She was praised in her career for being pleasant to work with, thorough, and adaptive. Her expansive skill set and expert knowledge in accounting and tax preparation paved the way for a successful career.



Michaela was married to Paul Lindholm for 10 years and they share two children together, Melissa Marie Lindholm (age 30) and Michael Paul Lindholm (age 27). Although their marriage ended, Paul and Michaela remained friends. Melissa and Michael were her world. She was a phenomenal mother and her legacy lives on in her children and family.



Michaela is survived by her beloved children, Melissa and Michael; her parents, Neil and Roxane; her sister, Angela Hildebrand; her nephew, Robert Conlow; her half-brother, Anthony (Marissa) Hildebrand; and many "other mothers," aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and her beloved pug Alpha, AKA Pugsley. She is loved immensely and is greatly missed.



Michaela was a magnificent person and a true delight. She never had a condescending thing to say and was unwaveringly positive. She would give the shirt off her back to anyone who needed it and was known to have done so more than once. She was a dreamer, an achiever, and an uplifting breath of fresh air.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, at 3:00 PM at the Port Angeles Yacht Club. It will be a potluck. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in her name, to a or to Peninsula Friends of the Animals. Please come and share your memories for all.



