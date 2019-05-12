Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ming Hoon Chang Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ming Hoon Chang, Sr., of Port Angeles, passed away April 26, 2019, in Seattle.



Ming was born in Dong Ah Village, Canton, China, in 1937, to Young Sing Chang and Pui Cheng Chau. He was the only child to his parents, and his father passed away before Ming was born. Ming lived with his mother and maternal grandparents until he was ten, when he left to prepare to emigrate to America.



In 1951, Ming left his homeland and boarded a plane which eventually took him to San Francisco, and later settled in the Sacramento farmlands where he lived with his grandfather. Though he didn't speak English at first, he attended high school and was able to graduate with the rest of his class, in 1955.



Ming used his quick wit and ability to survive as he took on many different jobs. From making cream pies to owning his own landscaping business, and later becoming the owner/operator of The Keg Tavern on Marine Drive, Ming always knew that hard work and determination would take him far.



He married Ann Whittier, in 1969, and became the step-father to June and Priscilla. Not long after he became the father of Liane, Christine and Ming Jr.



Ming is best known as "Have Gun Will Travel," the custom farm slaughterer on the Olympic Peninsula. Rising in the pre-dawn hours, Ming would travel many miles to farms and slaughter the cows, pigs and sheep of his neighbors.



Later in life, he continued to work on construction sites until he was injured on the job and forced to retire. Throughout, he enjoyed playing cards, going to the YMCA, occasionally visiting the local casinos with his friends, playing golf, watching golf, crabbing with Ming Jr., and spending time with his cat, Poo-Poo. He left a lasting legacy by impressing upon his children that nothing in life was worth having without working hard for it.



Survivors include his wife, Ann; children, June, Priscilla, Liane, Christine and Ming Jr.; grandchildren, Jason, Michele, Justin, Jessica and Hayden; sons-in-law Jim and Ron.



