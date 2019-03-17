Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minnie Cleo Pense. View Sign

Minnie Cleo Pense of Rosamond, California, went to be with the Lord at the age of 91. She died peacefully at home surrounded by family.



Cleo was born in Cave Springs, Arkansas, on June 10, 1927, to William and Tena (Downum) Philpott. By the age five, she and her siblings were orphaned and being raised by grandparents.



Cleo worked for the Navy, in California, during WWII and met Don Pense, who was in the Navy. They grew up not far from each other in Arkansas, but had never met. In 1947, she married Don and they moved to Illinois, where they farmed corn and soy beans until 1953.



After moving to California, Cleo became a nurse and worked at AV Hospital for 10 years. Cleo and Don excelled at gardening and she enjoyed oil painting and sewing. She designed and built two homes with Don. They retired to Sequim after 35 years in California, and lived there 21 years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Don (2005); daughter, Teresa (1973); son, Donnie (1953); and brother, Dane (2007).



Cleo is survived by her twin sister, Martha Leo Arnett; daughter, Tena (George) Lizotte; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Funeral services were at Wayside Chapel. Cleo has been laid to rest, next to Don, in Sequim View Cemetery.

