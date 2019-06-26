Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mitzie was born in Everett, Wash., to Martin Kristian and Estelle Mae (Dannemiller) Gullstein. Her family moved to Port Angeles in 1940. She attended Queen of Angeles School through 9th grade and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948.



Mitzie met her husband, Gerald Page, while working at the Street Shop, a Port Angeles soda fountain. They married July 16, 1949, and had four daughters and a son. In the early years of marriage, they built a home on Old Mill Road that included a small farm with cows and chickens. She loved to garden and knit, as well as fishing and camping at the ocean. Mitzie hosted ceramics in her home for many years. Being Norwegian, she found great happiness in baking for family and friends. She was a wonderful cook. Mitzie was a caring, kindhearted mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those she knew and loved. A woman of great faith, Mitzie was a member of Queen of Angeles Catholic Church for 78 years.



She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughters, Jerrietta (Larry) Nixon, Cathy (Joe) Jennings, Becky (Chris) Spence, Patti (Mark) Kaufmann; grandchildren, Kevin Garrett, Debbie Uhl, Christa (David) Burns, Ron Kaufmann, Staci (Todd) McDowell, Gerald and Jesse Page; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Karen Foster and nephew Mike Turpin; and many great nieces and nephews.



Mitzie was preceded in death by her son, Gerald M. Page; siblings, John Gullstein and Beverly Travis.



Services will be held at Queen of Angeles Catholic Church, 209 W. 11th St., Port Angeles, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow at the Page family home.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Mitzie was born in Everett, Wash., to Martin Kristian and Estelle Mae (Dannemiller) Gullstein. Her family moved to Port Angeles in 1940. She attended Queen of Angeles School through 9th grade and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1948.Mitzie met her husband, Gerald Page, while working at the Street Shop, a Port Angeles soda fountain. They married July 16, 1949, and had four daughters and a son. In the early years of marriage, they built a home on Old Mill Road that included a small farm with cows and chickens. She loved to garden and knit, as well as fishing and camping at the ocean. Mitzie hosted ceramics in her home for many years. Being Norwegian, she found great happiness in baking for family and friends. She was a wonderful cook. Mitzie was a caring, kindhearted mother, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those she knew and loved. A woman of great faith, Mitzie was a member of Queen of Angeles Catholic Church for 78 years.She is survived by her husband, Gerald; daughters, Jerrietta (Larry) Nixon, Cathy (Joe) Jennings, Becky (Chris) Spence, Patti (Mark) Kaufmann; grandchildren, Kevin Garrett, Debbie Uhl, Christa (David) Burns, Ron Kaufmann, Staci (Todd) McDowell, Gerald and Jesse Page; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Karen Foster and nephew Mike Turpin; and many great nieces and nephews.Mitzie was preceded in death by her son, Gerald M. Page; siblings, John Gullstein and Beverly Travis.Services will be held at Queen of Angeles Catholic Church, 209 W. 11th St., Port Angeles, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Reception to follow at the Page family home.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from June 26 to June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close