Myrna Joy Cooter, 69, of Port Angeles, passed away on May 3, 2019. She was surrounded by family.



Myrna was born on July 18, 1949, to William and Jeanne Brummer.



She married John Michael Cooter on November 9, 1984, in Port Angeles. They both enjoyed the outdoors and hiking the Olympic Mountains. Myrna was especially proud of her son and step-son and her four grandchildren. She loved spending time with family and her house was always open to friends and family.



Myrna is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



She is survived by her sisters, Billie Jean Contrell and Cherie Wilson; her son, Robert (Rowena) Ames; her step-son, Lawrence (Melisa) Cooter; and her grandchildren, Nathalie Sophia Ames, Shawn, Derek and Damon Cooter.



A memorial service will be held at the Campfire Clubhouse, 619 4th St., Port Angeles, May 18th, at 2 p.m.