Myrna passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a long-term resident (50 years) of Sequim/Port Angeles. She was born in Utah November 27, 1934 to Verda Labrum and Clifton Nowlan. Myrna was the second of three girls-Patsy, Myrna and Jill.



Myrna met the love of her life, Wallace Duce, "the kindest, most handsome man ever" at a "Get Acquainted Dance" the night before starting school at Brigham Young University. They loved each other since the day they met and were married in the Salt Lake Temple December 18, 1953. They were blessed with four children who were the joy of their lives, Thomas William, Paul Gregory, Nolan Charles and Rebecca Lynn. Myrna was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints, and lead a life of serving others. Myrna loved her family very much and enjoyed spending time with them.



Her career was in hospital administration – having worked nine years at L.D.S. Hospital in Salt Lake City and 15 years at Olympic Memorial Hospital in Port Angeles. She worked the graveyard shift so she could be home with her children during the day. Her husband, Wally, was a science teacher at Port Angeles High School.



Myrna was a published poet, appearing in several books and also self-published two poetry collections.



Everyone who knew Myrna loved her sense of humor. Sometimes it was hard to tell when she was being serious! She loved to travel and visited many countries with her close friends and family.



Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Wallace Duce; parents Clifton Charles Nowlan, Verda Rhoda Labrum; sisters Jill Hatch and Patsy Burningham.



Myrna is survived by her children Thomas Duce of Port Angeles; Paul (Leasa) Duce of Port Angeles; Nolan (Deena) Duce of Port Angeles; and Rebecca (Ann) Avary of Anacortes; grandchildren Kimberly Duce of Everett, Molly Thompson of Port Townsend, Amy Duce of Port Angeles; Sarah Duce of Port Angeles, Matt Duce of Hood River, Oregon; great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral services will be held Friday, May 17th at 11:00 a.m at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Sequim (815 W. Washington Street), with burial to follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles.

