Nadine Mae Gilden
1934 - 2020
Nadine Mae Gilden passed away October 30, 2020 in Pt. Angeles at the age of 86.

She was born March 12, 1934 to Edward and Etta Bolling in Taneyville, Missouri. Nadine married Richard Gilden on September 11, 1954 in King County, Washington. He passed away on February 1, 1989.

Nadine worked in retail sales in the Seattle area. She received numerous Certificate of Achievement awards while working in the industry.

She enjoyed making pine needle baskets, sewing, baking, along with watching the Seahawks and UW Husky Football. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Gilden; her father, Edward Bolling; her mother, Etta Bolling; her brothers, Harvey Bolling and David Bolling; her sisters, Audrey Thompson, Hazel Tarr and Alma Maybee; and her granddaughter, Sarah Hoffman.

Nadine is survived by her son, Randall Gilden of Port Angeles; her daughter, Janie Hoffman (Larry) of Bellingham; her grandsons, Jake Hoffman (Chelsea) and Travis Hoffman of Ferndale; and her sisters Gladys Maybee and Neva Fowles of Port Angeles and numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service Saturday, November 14th at Mount Angeles Memorial Park.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
Mount Angeles Memorial Park
