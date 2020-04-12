Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nadine Vail Skotheim, of Port Angeles, died March 30, 2020, at age 85. She is survived by Robert Allen Skotheim, her husband of 66 years; their children Marjorie (Erik), Kris (Meghan), and Julia; eight grandchildren: Mali (Rafael), Peter, Kris, Benjamin, Madeline, Max, Julian, and Rebecca; and her sister, Patricia Zirjacks.



Born in Sumas on May 25, 1934, to Dean and Esther Vail, Nadine grew up in Sumas, Seattle, and Vancouver, Washington, and earned a degree in Comparative Literature from the



Nadine's lively intelligence, interest in others, and delicious sense of humor drew people to her throughout her life. Her sympathetic imagination, nourished by extensive reading of fiction, fueled her pursuit of connection with people of all kinds. She followed politics closely but had little interest in the world's hierarchies. Home and family burned brightly as her central preoccupation. Bringing people together, putting them at ease, and accepting them open-heartedly were her hallmarks and her great gift. Throughout it all, expertly and voluminously, she knit-sweaters, scarves, hats, and socks for family and friends.



Remembrances may be made to the endowments previously established in her name: the Nadine and Robert Skotheim Director of Education Endowment at the Huntington Library, San Marino, California, and the Nadine and Robert Skotheim Scholarship Endowment at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.



Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Nadine Vail Skotheim, of Port Angeles, died March 30, 2020, at age 85. She is survived by Robert Allen Skotheim, her husband of 66 years; their children Marjorie (Erik), Kris (Meghan), and Julia; eight grandchildren: Mali (Rafael), Peter, Kris, Benjamin, Madeline, Max, Julian, and Rebecca; and her sister, Patricia Zirjacks.Born in Sumas on May 25, 1934, to Dean and Esther Vail, Nadine grew up in Sumas, Seattle, and Vancouver, Washington, and earned a degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Washington in 1955. She raised three children in the 1950s and 1960s while her husband pursued an academic career. When she was in her late thirties, he became a college administrator, and for the next three decades she presided over official residences at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Whitman College, The Huntington Library, and Occidental College. An indispensable member of her husband's administrative teams, she is the only college president's spouse to have received two honorary doctorates (at Whitman and Occidental) for her service as First Lady. Her chief commitment in life was to family and friends; in helping build institutions, she made family and friends of everyone. She generously welcomed campus constituencies to gatherings at the official residence that were high-spirited, warm and beautiful.Nadine's lively intelligence, interest in others, and delicious sense of humor drew people to her throughout her life. Her sympathetic imagination, nourished by extensive reading of fiction, fueled her pursuit of connection with people of all kinds. She followed politics closely but had little interest in the world's hierarchies. Home and family burned brightly as her central preoccupation. Bringing people together, putting them at ease, and accepting them open-heartedly were her hallmarks and her great gift. Throughout it all, expertly and voluminously, she knit-sweaters, scarves, hats, and socks for family and friends.Remembrances may be made to the endowments previously established in her name: the Nadine and Robert Skotheim Director of Education Endowment at the Huntington Library, San Marino, California, and the Nadine and Robert Skotheim Scholarship Endowment at Whitman College, Walla Walla, Washington.Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no memorial service at this time. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Washington Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close