Nancy Judith "Judy" Norris died from cancer at her Sequim residence.
She was 82.
Services: Steve Eaton and Roger Stites will officiate at a Christian memorial service at Faith Lutheran Church in Sequim at a later date. She will be inurned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 28, 2020.