Nancy Judith (Judy) Norris, 82, changed her address this past Sunday, and went to her permanent home to be with the Lord, following a lengthy struggle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.



Judy was born in Detroit, Michigan, on August 7, 1937, to Paul and Dorothy Marcotte. After graduating from Southeastern High School, in Detroit, she spent the summer in Europe visiting relatives and sightseeing, having sailed to England on the original Queen Elizabeth and returning home in the early fall on the original Queen Mary.



After graduating from Valparaiso University, in 1959, Judy taught school for one year at Zion Lutheran Church School in San Francisco. The next three years she taught school in the Department of Defense school system in Asia. Judy spent a year in Taiwan, a year in the Philippines and finally, a year in Yokohama, Japan.



While teaching overseas, Judy visited many tourist sites including Hong Kong. Judy had one adventure of note while in Taiwan; she was one of a few Americans to visit the Island of Quemoy, off the Chinese coast.



Returning to the US, Judy moved to Carmel, California, and taught school for one year in Salinas and one year in Monterey. While there, she met Lieutenant Scott Greiling, USN, a student at the Naval Post Graduate School (NPGS) and was married in December, 1965. Commander Greiling, a carrier-based Naval Aviator, was killed in Vietnam.



Judy returned to the Monterey Peninsula, in 1969, with her young daughter, Karen. There she met Lieutenant Lew Norris, a student at the NPGS and they were married at the NPGS chapel in September, 1973.



Soon after, she and Karen went back to Yokohama, Japan, to join Lew at his duty station. The family was transferred to Moffitt Field, California, the next year. Returning to the Monterey Peninsula in 1982, Judy and family lived in Carmel and Pebble Beach, where they built a home, until moving to Sequim, in 2004.



As Judy's birthday was in August, a great month to travel, she celebrated her birthday in many places such as Scotland, Germany, England, Hong Kong, Japan, San Francisco, Sequim, Carmel, Leavenworth and many in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.



Judy loved her many pets including cats, birds, and especially her canine ones; her German Shepherd and her six Poodles over 65 years.



Judy was a life-long Lutheran and her faith and family were her greatest joys. She liked to say that her beginning and ending churches-her Alpha and Omega- were both named Faith; Faith Lutheran in Detroit and Faith Lutheran in Sequim. She was a wonderful Christian wife, mother and grandmother.



Judy was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kristin Lynne; her parents; and aunts and uncles.



Judy is survived by her husband, Lew; daughter, Karen (Jay); three grandsons, John David, Kalman Lynne and Alexander Lewis of North Bend; many cousins; and friends on the Monterey Peninsula and in the Sequim area.



A Christian Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church in Sequim.

