Nancy Kay Rubens
1937 - 2020
Nancy Kay Rubens, age 83, died on March 13, 2020, in Port Angeles, at Olympic Memorial Hospital. She was blessed with good health and a full life right up to the day she passed; suffering an aneurysm.

She was born January 13, 1937, to Burl and Roberta Littlefield in Seattle. Nancy grew up in Kirkland and graduated from Lake Washington High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Rubens, in 1955. Together they raised six children until Bob's untimely death, in 1984, after his 9 year battle with kidney cancer.

Nancy pressed forward as a widow for many years; set up her own drapery business as well as pursuing hobbies in music, sewing, cooking and keeping up with her children and grandchildren.

Her love for playing music brought a special man into her life, Larry Berkseth, and for the past 18 years they enjoyed combining their music skills and styles to form the band High Maintenance. They both enjoyed writing music, performing new and old songs, shopping for good deals on relics and modern home décor, testing out the local cuisine on the weekends, and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two brothers, Dean and Wayne Littlefield; and six children, Debbie Thomsen, Jeff Rubens, Sherie Rubens, Mark Rubens, Leah Silvas, and Paul Rubens; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Nancy was cherished and loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

There will be a private Celebration of Life July 25, 2020, to honor Nancy's life by her immediate family (restricted due to Covid). Contact information as follows: Rubens, P.O. Box 1064, Carlsborg, WA 98324 or email to Rusty Horse75@gmail.com.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jul. 12, 2020.
