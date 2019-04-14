Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Lee Chevassus. View Sign

Nancy Lee Chevassus, 89, passed away, in Sequim, on April 3, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edouard Arthur Chevassus; and her children, Caron Sue Brown, Marcelle Louise Witko, Edouard Gustave Chevassus and Girard Arthur Chevassus; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.For years, Nancy and Ed and their family lived in Sacramento, California, where she was a loving, supporting wife and mother. They were members of All Hallows Catholic Church and were active in many church clubs and activities. For years, Nancy was involved in countless fund raisers, bake sales and crab feeds, supporting the church and the associated grammar school, All Hallows Catholic School, which all four of her children attended. Her volunteerism was extensive, and she was well loved by all who met her and volunteered by her side.She grew up in San Francisco, California, where she graduated from Lincoln High School.At the age of 19, she married Ed, her husband of 70 years, and raised four children, as he served in both World War II and the Korean War Nancy was a dedicated mother, a caring wife, an excellent cook and a wonderful friend to many neighbors and church members. She will be missed by her friends and family for her quick wit, loving support and outgoing personality.A private mass was held at St. Joseph's Catholic church, in Sequim. The family asks that condolences be sent to 101 Amethyst Drive, Sequim, WA 98382 C/O Ed Chevassus.

