Nancy was married to William M. Irvine 73 years and is survived by her three children; Timothy Irvine, Sharie Jamison and Holly Lienhard. She also had five grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.



Nancy spent many years as a professional caterer in southern California serving many celebrities and elite of the area. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School, class of 1946, and remains an alumni as well as a member of the Channel Island chapter of the Eastern Star.



She had moxie and was feisty. Nancy was able to live out her days in her own home and passed peacefully.



An memorial open house will be held on November 14th from 1pm-5pm at her residence: 61 Amethyst Dr., Sequim.



Donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum & the Dungeness Lighthouse.

