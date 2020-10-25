1/
Nancy M. Irvine
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy was married to William M. Irvine 73 years and is survived by her three children; Timothy Irvine, Sharie Jamison and Holly Lienhard. She also had five grandchildren, six great- grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

Nancy spent many years as a professional caterer in southern California serving many celebrities and elite of the area. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School, class of 1946, and remains an alumni as well as a member of the Channel Island chapter of the Eastern Star.

She had moxie and was feisty. Nancy was able to live out her days in her own home and passed peacefully.

An memorial open house will be held on November 14th from 1pm-5pm at her residence: 61 Amethyst Dr., Sequim.

Donations may be made to the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum & the Dungeness Lighthouse.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Irvine home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved