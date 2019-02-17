Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy May Cornelius. View Sign





Nancy May Cornelius, a former resident of Walla Walla, passed away on February 5, 2019, in Port Angeles. She was born on June 27,1943, to Albert and Erma (Rasmussen) Allen. She graduated from Bend High School in 1961. Her first marriage ended in divorce. Nancy married Marlin Cornelius on November 24, 1984. Together, they owned and operated an auto sales and car rental business. Marlin preceded her in death in December, 2004.

Nancy worked as a bookkeeper for Dayl Graves, Inc., for several years before working with her husband at Marlin's Auto Sales. She attended Blue Mountain Community Church and made many close friends in the Ladies Sunday School class. Nancy enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast and Hawaii, as well as spending time with her grandchildren. She loved family, and hosted many family gatherings and reunions.

Nancy bravely battled Parkinson's disease in her later years. These years were made more bearable by visits from her children, grandchildren, and her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Ray Davis. She cherished her many cards and letters from friends. Nancy was lovingly cared for by the staff at Golden Years Personal Care Home for the last six years.

Nancy is survived by daughters, Shannon (Robert) Thissen of Lakewood, and Sherri (Scott) Jones of Port Angeles; granddaughter and great-grandson, Jennifer Lovin and Mason Wells, of Gilbert, Arizona; granddaughters, Skylar Jones (Isaac O'Connor) and Kiah (Cody) Sullivan of Spokane; and Bailee Jones, of Kent, She is also survived by siblings, Linda (Ray) Davis of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Bob (Gayle) Allen of Tigard, Oregon, Gordon Allen of Beaverton, Oregon, Michael (Charlene) Allen of Topeka, Kansas, and Margaret Allen of La Pine, Oregon.

The family plans a private internment at Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Parkinson's Foundation.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019

